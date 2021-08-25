Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Vanessa Bryant’s emotional tribute for Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, Gianna on Mamba Day

basketball-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna may be gone, but the legacy they have left and their influence on basketball will never be forgotten. For her part, Vanessa Bryant wants to continue what the two have started. On Mamba Day, the widow of the Lakers icon announced their project with Nancy […] The post Vanessa Bryant’s emotional tribute for Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, Gianna on Mamba Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAnickiswift.com

Kobe Bryant's Oldest Daughter Has A Major Life Update

Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, just taken a big step in her life. Her mom, Vanessa Bryant has been sharing updates with fans on social media showing how the family has been doing in the wake of the tragic deaths of Kobe and daughter Gianna in January 2020. Kobe and Gianna, who was just 13 years old at the time, both died after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a mountain side in Calabasas, California, with another seven people on board. Tragically, no one survived.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAtalkhouse.com

The Day Kobe Bryant Died

When the Ritz Carlton tower was added to the Los Angeles skyline, it came equipped with an obligatory helipad. Rumor had it that on game days, Kobe Bryant was flown by helicopter from his home in Newport Beach and landed atop the Ritz, where he owned a penthouse suite. And when it was time for the show, Kobe would use an underground tunnel connecting the Ritz to the Staples Center. There was no reason to doubt any of this. Of course, Kobe moved around like he was the president or the Pope, because to Angelenos he was some combination of that. Maybe even more, he was a Southland deity, capable of flight on and off the court.
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Vanessa Bryant settles legal battle with mom

Vanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit with her mother. The 39-year-old beauty - who has Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and two-year-old Capri with late husband Kobe Bryant - was sued by Sofia Laine last year, who claimed she had worked as her daughter's nanny for nearly 20 years and was owed $200,000, and though Vanessa insisted her mom was trying to "extort a windfall" from her, the case has now been settled.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Share Emotional Milestone as She Heads Off to USC

After shedding tears of joy when Natalia Bryant was accepted to the University of Southern California back in March, then cheering her on when she graduated with a touching tribute to father Kobe and sister Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is now celebrating another one of her daughter's milestones. On Aug. 18, Vanessa shared an adorable family photo of her, Bianka, Capri, and Natalia as they dropped off the latter for her first year at USC. "Today was rough," the caption read. "This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛" Natalia then commented on her mother's post, saying, "I love you!!!"
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James out of excuses after Rajon Rondo signing

Rajon Rondo will be making his return to the Los Angeles Lakers…reaffirming that LeBron James is definitely building a super-team. This shouldn’t be to anyone’s surprise at this point, but the Los Angeles Lakers are definitely building up a west coast version of the Avengers. Since the end of their season, partnered with Space Jam dropping, LeBron and Rob Pelinka have been working like the rent was due.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy