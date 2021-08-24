10 Reasons I Bet My Life On Triple Digit Silver
“I absolutely stand by my claim that silver is going to triple digits one day…there isn’t anything I can measure that would show it not going there.” - Mike Maloney. What would silver’s price be today if it matched its performance from the bull market of the 1970s? At first, you may think that simply calculating the official inflation rate would give the answer. But as you’ll see from Mike Maloney’s latest presentation there’s much more to the equation than that. Join Mike as he examines ten different inflation metrics (including Real Estate, Bonds, currency in circulation and more) that all show that triple digit silver is not such a crazy idea. Now consider that these are just some of the reasons that Mike Maloney bet his life on silver.goldsilver.com
Comments / 0