Ghosting is a time-honored online dating tradition as integral to the dating app experience as swiping, fish pics and tired bios about being “fluent in sarcasm.” On the off chance there’s anyone left on the internet who is somehow unfamiliar with the term, “ghosting” refers to abruptly cutting off contact with a romantic or potential romantic partner, rather than actually breaking up. Of course, we didn’t need dating apps to ghost people — back in the day, you just stopped answering someone’s calls or faxes or however people used to communicate pre-internet. But the advent of dating apps has made ghosting much easier and more prevalent, to the extent that you can even ghost people you’ve never met in real life by simply failing to keep up a conversation on a dating app.