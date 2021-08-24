Cancel
13 Storage Units Burglarized Approximately $150,000 in Property Stolen

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 22, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Glendale PD Patrol Officers responded to a public storage facility on the 5500 block of San Fernando Rd regarding a burglary in progress. A caller advised dispatch that multiple storage units inside the facility had been burglarized and that the suspects were potentially still at the location. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to locate the suspects, however; it was determined the suspects had already fled the location.

