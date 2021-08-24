Cancel
Logan County, KY

Local filmmaker finishes 'A Place Called Home'

By Rebecca Payne Coursey Contributing Writer
 6 days ago

“It’s not the home you build, but the family you build in it,” is the message of a film created in Logan County by writer and director Kiel Thorlton. Thorlton is a native of Auburn and Logan County, and while considering the setting of his first widely released feature film, “home” was the perfect place in his mind to film. The film entitled “A Place Called Home” came to life in areas that will be recognizable as uniquely Logan County.

