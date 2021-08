BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — There were cheers and a room full of smiles for Fran Kueshner. “I have so many wonderful friends,” said Kueshner. “I just love them all.” It is because of those loved ones that Kueshner was granted her wish on Wednesday in Bethel Park. “I would see Fran going out every day in the weather like this, in snow, and I thought something had to be done,” said her friend Karen Lischner. “I usually go up to the trail five or six times a day,” said Kueshner. “No cover. I just go.” (Photo Credit: KDKA) But now the 77-year-old woman will go...