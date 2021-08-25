PREP: Norwalk, Willard score league tennis victories

NORWALK — The Norwalk girls tennis team improved to 2-0 in the SBC Lake with Tuesday’s 4-1 win over visiting Bellevue at the Middle School courts.

Sophomore Sidney Sage got things started for the Truckers (3-3, 2-0) with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bellevue’s Cameron Beltran. Dakota Lilly won two close sets over Norwalk’s Brooke Meade (7-5, 7-5) at second singles, while freshman Lauren Brown won for Norwalk with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Olivia Baun at third singles.

At first doubles, Dezi Hernandez and Kendall Hammersmith topped Alondra Rita and Delinda Gore (6-0, 6-1). The second doubles team of Eva Ott and Ana Osborn defeated Jennifer Miller and Grace McMichael (6-2, 6-0).

Up next for the Truckers is a non-league test at Willard on Wednesday followed by a key SBC Lake Division match on Thursday at Tiffin Columbian.

Willard 3, Edison 2

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes picked up a key SBC Bay Division win over the visiting Chargers on Tuesday at the Dean Ave. Complex.

For Willard (5-2, 3-0), the first doubles team of Natalie Rothhaar and Vivian Barnett defeated McKenna Shaffoe and Ally Gardner (6-2, 6-0). At second doubles, Ashley Hamons and Moriah Slone defeated Rianna Dingle and Tessa Otto (6-0, 6-2).

Also for the Flashes, Maelyn Shaarda defeated Emily Moore at third singles after she lost the first set by a 6-0 score. She rebounded to win the next two, 6-3, 7-5. Shaarda trailed 5-2 in the third set before rallying for five straight games to seal the comeback.

Edison (2-2, 0-2) claimed wins at first and second singles. Alli Vogus defeated Summer Kennard (6-1, 6-3) and Torri Keyser topped Naomi Schag (6-1, 7-5).

CROSS COUNTRY

Norwalk girls second at Keystone

LAGRANGE — The Norwalk High School boys and girls cross country teams opened the season on Monday at the Keystone Invitational.

The girls got a second-place finish by Zurina Immel in 20:53 to place second overall, while Luke Brown was 41st in 19:42 to help the boys finish 12th as a team.

"I am very happy with how the girls ran, especially with the hot temperatures," Norwalk head coach Stephanie Pope said. "They've put a lot of work in this summer and I'm excited to see how far they can go this year."

"The boys showed a great effort today," she added. "We had seven boys who ran their very first 5K tonight, so I am extremely proud of them."

Kylie Moser was 19th in 23:39 for the Norwalk girls. She was followed by Shyanne Moser in 31st (24:50), Serenity Lyons (26:34) in 53rd, Addison Daniels (28:10) in 69th, Emma Romell (30:13) in 89th and Bella Lloyd (31:08) in 93rd.

For the boys, Joe Lyons was 78th in 20:53 and Steven Willer was 86th in 21:09. Xavier Sweet was 88th (21:16), Kynan Sparks (21:46) was 100th, Brendon Yang (21:59) was 108th and Owen Wagner (23:54) was 140th.

Norwalk will compete again on Saturday at the Seneca East Tiger Classic.

BOYS GOLF

Perkins 181, Norwalk 182

OXFORD TWP. — The Truckers were edged out by a single stroke by the host Pirates on Tuesday in an SBC Lake Division match at Wousickett golf course.

With the loss, Norwalk fell to 4-1 in league matches.

Caleb Sommers and Ian Minor each shot 43s to pace Norwalk, while Bray Malson had a 47 and Eli Obringer added a 49.

Also scoring for Norwalk was Avery Scheel (51) and Ashton Coe (53).

Norwalk is back in action Saturday morning when it hosts its 18-team tournament, the Jim Denos Memorial, at Eagle Creek golf course.

Port Clinton 202, Edison 236

CATAWBA ISLAND — The Chargers fell in Tuesday’s SBC Bay Division match against the Redskins at the Catawba Island Club.

For Edison, Matthew Pounds led the way with a 53. He was followed by Connor Betts (57), Kerrigan Sanders (61) and Luke Perry (65). Also scoring for the Chargers was Justin Gillespie (69) and Parker Campbell (70).

GIRLS GOLF

Danbury 194, St. Paul 220

NORWALK — The Lady Flyers lost Tuesday’s non-league match to a quality Danbury opponent at Eagle Creek.

For St. Paul, Anna Kaple shot a 53 and was closely followed by Zoey Hay (55), Ava Caizzo (56), Hannah Wheeler (57), Alaina Takacs (59) and Sam Gocsik (61).

Clyde 212, Norwalk 239

NORWALK — The Truckers fell to 1-5 in the SBC Lake Division following Tuesday’s home loss to the Fliers at Eagle Creek.

For Norwalk, Analiese King shot a 55, followed by Kilee Duncan (56), Hayley Zagor (63) and Mya Binkley (65). Also for the Truckers, Kennedy Leto shot a 69 and Gracie Wiegel added a 74.

Norwalk 211, Oak Harbor 260

OAK HARBOR — The Truckers picked up a road win on Monday over the host Rockets at the Oak Harbor Golf Club.

Analiese King paced Norwalk with 51. She was followed by Mya Binkley (52), Hayley Zagor (52) and Kilee Duncan (56). Also for the Truckers, Ardielee Fearing shot a 64 and Kennedy Leto added a 69.

"The girls played really well today. Lots of great rounds today," Norwalk head coach Kate Brutcher said.

Norwalk was scheduled to host Clyde in an SBC Lake Division match on Tuesday at Eagle Creek.

Edison 206, SMCC 217

HURON — The Chargers scored a home victory over visiting St. Mary Central Catholic on Monday at Thunderbird South golf course.

Ava Grant led Edison with a 47. She was followed by Madison Butler with a 50 and Mallory Meister (54) and Meredith Unger (55).

JUNIOR HIGH

St. Paul sweeps Crestview

NORWALK — The seventh and eighth-grade St. Paul volleyball teams opened with a home victory over Crestview Monday night.

The eighth-graders won with scores of 25-12 and 25-9.

Kegney Stoll was 7 for 8 serving with five aces and Bella Guerra was 13 for 16 serving with seven aces. Lilly Cuturic was 6 for 7 with three aces, while Noelle Perani was 8 for 8 with two aces. Paige McFadden was 3 for 3 and Shealyn Deeter was 3 for 4.

At the net, Stoll ahd five kills, Cuturic had three and Guerra had one. McFadden also had nine assists.

In the seventh grade match, the Lady Flyers won by scores of 25-11 and 25-21.

Kennedie Frazee was 11 for 11 serving with six aces, while Ella Kalizewski was 7 for 8 with five aces, Mia Taggart was 4 for 5 with three aces and Kate Stieber was 6 for 7 with two aces.

Annie Friend (5 for 5), Sydney Wurzel (6 for 7), Avery Gibson (3 for 3) and Sarah Gocsik (1 for 2) also contributed serving, while Kalizewski had two kills and Frazee had an assist.