Airflow for Data Pipeline 101
How to setup an automated data pipeline using Apache Airflow. Imagine the scenario where you have to run multiple daily jobs to extract data from a data lake, preprocess them, and store the cleaned datasets to a dedicated database. It would be extremely tedious if we have to run the pipeline everyday, constantly checking for possible errors. This is where Airflow comes in handy: it provides you with all the tools to build and monitor multiple data pipelines, automatically.levelup.gitconnected.com
