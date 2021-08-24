Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo Releases Demo

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo released a playable demo on Steam and itch.io yesterday. It will also launch a Kickstarter campaign sometime next month. Kulebra is a kindhearted snake who wakes up on Limbo. Regrettably, he is quite dead, but that won’t stop him. Kulebra tries to find his purpose while sharing his goodness with the other denizens of Limbo in order to help them, too. While many might consider Limbo to be a dreary, purgatory-like environment, Kulebra’s world is colorful and vivacious, full of people with whom he can interact. Some are nice, and others less so, but the bony snake will do his best to make things better, no matter what. In fact, the bones of his body resemble slightly-squashed little hearts when you take a good look at him.