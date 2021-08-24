Creepy New METROID DREAD Trailer Showcases The Game’s Plot
After being announced earlier this year, we get to see a new trailer for. has been released online by publisher Nintendo, and it shows protagonist Samus Aran piloting her spaceship towards the planet ZDR, where the game will take place. The trailer also explains that the Galactic Federation received a distress signal explaining that deadly creatures known as X Parasites, which were previously believed to be extinct, have now overrun the remote planet. So it looks like Samus is going to have her work cut out for her when she lands on the hostile world.www.dreadxp.com
