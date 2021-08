LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl released his first depth chart of the 2021 season Monday afternoon then spoke to the media over Zoom for nearly 22 minutes. Wyoming's head coach, who is entering his eighth season on the sideline in Laramie, talked about his decision to go with Sean Chambers under center for the third straight season, the Cowboys upcoming date with Montana State and old friend Brent Vigen and all the reasons his team could be in its best position to compete for a Mountain West championship this fall.