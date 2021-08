It was preseason. It was against second and third stringers on a possibly bad team. Unsuccessful quarterbacks of the recent past have also had great debuts. Blah blah blah. I know it all. I’m just saying: it was really fun to watch Justin Fields yesterday. He just looked so exciting and also capable. The near-term future for the Cubs looks shaky, but at least the Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks (and White Sox, I suppose) are all in pretty interesting phases. I will use that to soothe my fandom.