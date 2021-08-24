Cancel
Former Broncos nutrition guru says get vaccinated as he endures long hospital stay because of COVID-19

By Jessica Seaman
Brush News Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Broncos fitness and nutrition guru Bill Phillips’ message for Coloradans is to the point: Get vaccinated against COVID-19. “If it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody,” said Phillips, who worked as the performance nutrition and supplementation expert for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s during their Super Bowl championships and is the author of Body-for-LIFE.

