Louisville, KY

Crowded community meeting addresses Bardstown Road crime

By WHAS11 Staff
 6 days ago

Following a violent summer in a busy part of the Highlands neighborhood, specifically a stretch of Bardstown Road, the community voiced their concerns with city leaders.

It was a packed house at Highland Baptist Church for a community meeting Tuesday night.

Four people have been shot in the Bardstown Road area since June with three of them were killed.

One of the proposed solutions from Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong is to temporarily roll back liquor sales hours from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The idea was met with mixed reaction.

“I don't think it's fair that we should be punished for something that's a problem here, and I'm sorry that it's a problem here, but I just don't see where that's going to solve anything,” one resident said.

Another resident countered, “When you're .2 and above it means you're going to have an accident, you're going to hit another car, you're going to run off the road, something is going to happen. It is a public safety issue.”

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields and other department leaders also spoke during the meeting.

They said they have moved officers from other divisions in the city to help patrol the bar district on Friday and Saturday nights.

