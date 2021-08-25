Muscatine man arrested for indecent exposure at Muscatine High School

A Muscatine was arrested and charged after reportedly exposing himself to students at Muscatine High School on Monday, August 24.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, they received a report that a man was at the school exposing himself to female students on school property.

The suspect was able to flee the area in a car before police arrived, but officers were able to get a description and begin a search.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle travelling down Houser Street, and were able to stop it. The man, who police identified as 35-year-old Jacob Morales from Muscatine, was arrested and charged with five counts of indecent exposure.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922.