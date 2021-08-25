Big Brother BB Bucks totals hint at who can play for Coin of Destiny

HOLLYWOOD—I have been a massive fan, and I don’t utilize the word ‘superfan’ because I don’t like when it comes to the CBS reality competition series “Big Brother.” I have been watching religiously since its premiere in 2000. Some seasons I watched in its entirety, others not so much. I’m looking at you BB4, BB9, BB12, BB15, BB16 to name a few. When it comes to TV, I want to be entertained, and when things are not entertaining, you start to lose your audience. The past few seasons of the reality series has raised a big question I want to address: is “Big Brother” broken? If so how can we fix it? I don’t think it is broken, but there are indeed issues that need to be fixed.