Green Bay, WI

UW-Green Bay: Partnerships with UW-Madison and the University of Illinois fast-track admission into top-ranked Master of Accountancy programs | WisBusiness

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

Green Bay, Wis.— Now business students at any of the four UW-Green Bay campuses can gain early admission into the selective Masters of Accountancy programs at UW-Madison and the University of Illinois. “We’re thrilled to bring these opportunities to our students,” says Karl Schindl, chair of Accounting and Finance in UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business. “A graduate degree from either of these highly-regarded programs will expand the career opportunities and increase the marketability of our graduates.” UW-Green Bay students can apply for admission into UW-Madison’s Master of Accountancy program as early as their junior year. Admitted students will enter the paid, for-credit internship program and related professional issues course in their eighth semester. This early start also provides the opportunity for students to pursue paid teaching assistantships (TA) the following year. Both university’s Masters of Accountancy programs provide students with the technical and professional skills necessary for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam and boast a near 100% job placement rate.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

