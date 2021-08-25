House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

ABOVE PHOTO: From left, Transformative Justice Coalition President and Founder Barbara Arnwine, accompanied by the brothers of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Henry Lewis and Samuel Lewis, Democratic Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds from Missouri City, the niece of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Angela Lewis Warren, and Rainbow Push Coalition National Field Director Bishop Tavis Grant II, speaks during a voting rights rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A year after his passing, the brothers and niece of the late Congressman John Lewis join Barbara Arnwine with the Transformative Justice Coalition and others to demand Congress and President Joe Biden do whatever it takes to pass the For the People Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)