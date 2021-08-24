Commentary: Solution to the redistribution revolution confusion
It’s a first for America: If you count the $3.5 trillion all-but-certain new spending bill, plus unspent funds from previous bills, U.S. debt will have risen 79% of GDP to 123% of GDP from just before the beginning of the pandemic (the end of 2019). This debt increase represents a massive redistribution of U.S. income pure and simple. People who don’t work get paid, companies who borrow get their debts forgiven tax-free, and government beneficence distributed to one and all are all part of the so-called stimulus funds.www.postandcourier.com
