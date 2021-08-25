Cancel
Bardstown, KY

COLUMN: Random reflections on current events

Kentucky Standard
 6 days ago

COVID-19: Another month has passed and COVID-19 is only increasing, not dissipating. Hospitals are filling up and woe unto those in car wrecks or having heart attacks or strokes, for there is no room for them. And yet the anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers were protesting in front of the Capitol Annex last week. I put on my mask, originally intended for indoors, as I walked by them just to make sure no one mistook me for one of them.

