The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that a trio of fan faves could be about to embark on a shocking romantic adventure of epic proportions. According to our CBS source, showrunners are considering a steamy love triangle between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). What do you think of that Y&R fans? Is it the most inspired plot to come down the pike in a long time or meh?