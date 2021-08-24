Cancel
Perkie's Observations: Peter Comes Face to Face With Sonny and Discovers Nina's Lie on General Hospital

By Perkie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's General Hospital recap: Peter is shocked when Sonny walks up to The Tano and doesn't know who he is. Peter claims he's an author and Sonny introduces himself as Mike. Sonny takes Peter into the bar, where Nina sees him and loses it. Peter and Nina play out they are meeting for the first time. Sonny explains he lost his memory. After Sonny leaves, Peter confronts Nina.

