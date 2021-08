It's a Monday morning around 8:00am and Aaron Kirman is still in his favorite sweatpants, flanked by his two loyal dogs in bed. But he's not slacking or sleeping in. He's already been on 20 phone calls with clients from LA to the Middle East about their multi-million dollar homes that Kirman is working tirelessly to help them buy or sell at the optimal price in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in the world. There is likely a fresh Starbucks Venti within reach that he sips as he's done more than $8 billion worth of real estate business from his mobile phone. In the corner of his minimalist, modern master bedroom is a modest dry erase board with his very lofty business and personal goals.