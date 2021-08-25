Cancel
Justin Fields' Education Takes Many Forms

By Gene Chamberlain
Matt Nagy had a nice story to show both the leadership and sense of humor Justin Fields has, as well as another lesson he learned about the Bears offense.

It seemed Jimmy Graham had run a route with linebacker Christian Jones covering him and was a bit miffed Fields hadn't seen him matched up on a shorter linebacker, who he could outjump for a high toss. He told Nagy about it, "...he said, 'hey man, when I'm over there give me the ball, you know? You throw me the ball," Nagy recalled.

Graham's message was relayed by coaches.

"So when we were in meetings yesterday we were telling the quarterbacks, 'hey listen guys, you've got a guy, tight end, he wants that ball. When you've got No. 57 on him, he wants that ball,' " Nagy said.

When they were at dinner later, Graham and Fields saw each other.

"Justin walks by and tells Jimmy, he says something to the fact, 'hey man when you're out there you've got to get open.'

"And Jimmy just looked at him, and was just like, 'Did this little young buck just tell me to get open?' And Justin just walked away and just had the biggest grin on his face as he said it.'"

So like that kind of stuff you build that rapport. But Justin is doing that. And now when he gets with a guy like that, Justin knows, OK, now I just learned I'm going to give him a chance. When he's covered he's uncovered."

Nagy referred to this as a stepping stone. On Saturday Fields will take another step by starting a preseason game for the first time.

He'll play about a half against Tennessee.

"I'm going to approach this game like I've approached the last two games," Fields said. "Getting in the ballgame, moving the ball down the field and trying to score a touchdown every drive."

Fields has been the quarterback for 26 of the 35 points scored in preseason. He's trying to be as detailed as possible in his approach.

"I think I'm where I want to be," Fields said. "I'm just focused on every day and that’s just getting better. Learn from mistakes in practice, bad plays, good plays and just continuing to get better every day."

Originally Fields had problems getting plays called in the huddle because he never had to use the huddle in college but has since graduated to bigger things.

"So now it's focusing on the little things, now that I have a base under me and getting better every day," he said.

There is one thing Fields needs to focus on particularly, and it's not that little.

He learned about it the hard way last Saturday against Buffalo, and that's to watch closely for the blitz. His helmet went flying the last game when he was hit by Andre Smith but he emerged without much damage.

"Yeah, I would say the biggest difference between games and practice is the actual D-line coming to hit you," Fields said. "(In) practice, the D-line is told not to be around the quarterback, but actually facing that in-game pressure and having to throw with pressure in your face is the biggest difference between a game and practice."

