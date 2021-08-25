Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Center City business owner outraged after vandal targets store

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4Hwj_0bbzgJrz00

A Center City Philadelphia business owner is outraged after a vandal targeted her store this week.

Marti Lieberman, the co-owner of Mac Mart, says she called to report the crime to police but one officer allegedly told her there was nothing that could be done.

"It's really unsettling that when you call the cops, they come, but then there's nothing that they can do for you," said Lieberman, whose business specializes in a variety of macaroni and cheese bowls.

Lieberman says Monday, around 6:40 p.m., a disoriented man fell asleep outside on one of her tables and then did something unexpected.

"He kind of woke up, and he chucked this red perfume bottle," she said.

RELATED: 16-year-old arrested in shooting of Philadelphia police officer

The impact shattered the large plate window in front of the store.

She says she called the police and followed the man to an officer nearby and told him what happened. The man even admitted to breaking the window, Lieberman says.

But she was shocked by the officer's response.

"'There's nothing I can do unless I see him doing it.' And I responded by saying, 'Well, I have a surveillance camera, and he's here right in front of us admitting that he did this. And there's nothing you can do?' And he said, 'Unfortunately, my hands are tied,'" Lieberman recalled.

She adds that other business owners have noticed a trend of crimes in Center City that seems unabated. About a week and a half ago, Lieberman says a fight broke out in front of the shop, and men picked up some of her signs to attack each other.

"These police officers, their hands are tied, and it's becoming very evident over the last two years especially, and it's starting to really affect the small businesses," said Lieberman.

ALSO RELATED: 3 officers in Philly region shot in seven days, more fired upon

Lieberman says it could cost up to $4,000 to replace the window.

"I've lived in Philly my entire life...I rooted for Philly, and now, it's just disheartening when you think there could be safer places for you to live," said Lieberman.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department says it is unclear why the officer said there was nothing he could do. They confirm that the Central Detective Division will now be investigating this case.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Business Owner#Vandal#Mac Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Berks County, PAPosted by
6abc Action News

Police: Berks County man, dog die after being struck by 3 drivers on Route 422

South Heidelberg police said video appears to show the victim falling in a crosswalk and trying to stand with his dog still on a leash when he is struck by a box truck. The driver was located and said he avoided hitting the man and dog, but police say the footage they have seen so far doesn't support that. The video shows two vehicles then pulling to the right or left and turning on emergency flashers, but Chief Leon Grim said a car then comes through and runs over the man and dog.

Comments / 7

Community Policy