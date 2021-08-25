Cancel
Jared Dudley joining Jason Kidd's coaching staff with Dallas Mavericks

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Dudley's NBA career is coming to a close as he's joining the Dallas Mavericks' coaching staff, the 14-year veteran said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. In a pair of tweets, Dudley thanked the Los Angeles Lakers organization -- naming LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jeanie Buss by name -- for being able to win a title late in his career before announcing he was taking a position with the Mavericks. He also thanked a number of current and former NBA players.

