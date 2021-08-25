Cancel
Mobile, AL

Sandy Stimpson cruises to victory to earn third term as Mayor of Mobile

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson easily won a third term in office with a blowout victory in the municipal election. Stimpson finished the night with 57 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff. His closest challenger was city council member Fred Richardson who earned 29 percent. Municipal judge Karlos Finley got 13 percent, Michael Young got one percent, and Donavette Ely finished under one percent.

