Governor Noem files brief in Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Governor Kristi Noem filed the first brief in her appeal of the federal decision to halt July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore. “The Biden Administration cancelled South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on completely arbitrary grounds. They’ve displayed their hypocrisy on this issue time and time again,” said Governor Noem in a statement. “We are appealing the District Court’s incorrect decision so that we can return the fireworks celebration to Mount Rushmore and honor our nation’s birthday at America’s shrine to democracy for next year and in the future.”