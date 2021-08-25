Cancel
The Post Office Honored The Banana Split In 2016 With A 47-Cent “Forever Stamp”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Banana Split Day recognizes the sweet ice cream treat served with a banana, whipped cream, and various toppings. Get yours on August 25th!. A banana split is an ice cream-based dessert. In its classic form, it is served in a long dish called a boat. A banana is cut in half lengthwise and laid in the dish. There are many variations, but the classic banana split is made with scoops of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream served in a row between the split banana.

Rawlins, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Who invented the banana split?

RAWLINS -- Ice cream aficionados enjoy it in many different forms -- from cups to cones -- but sundaes truly can be the ultimate treats. The impressive and often enormous "banana split" may be the king of all sundaes, with ice cream shops scooping them out in record numbers when the weather warms. Because banana splits are so large, they're often the perfect desserts to share on date night.
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

Here's an ap-peeling holiday: It's National Banana Split Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — August 25 marks National Banana Split Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Here's an inside scoop on how to make the delicious treat:. Add a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream. Top the vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup. Top the chocolate ice cream with strawberry...
Festivalkxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Banana Split Day

In 1904, David Evans Strickler showed more than a little enthusiasm for his job. The 23-year-old apprentice enjoyed making up new kinds of sundaes, but little did he know that he would soon make history. At Tassels Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, David stumbled upon the winning combination of three scoops...
Food & Drinkspanolian.com

National Banana Split Day good reason to have a treat

Today is National Banana Split Day. This day should be very ‘appeeling’ for ice cream lovers. A 23-year-old pharmacist in training at Tassel’s Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania created the first banana split in 1904. David Evans Strickler enjoyed inventing sundaes at the store’s soda fountain. His first “banana-based triple ice...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Going Completely Bananas! Best Banana Splits in Ocean County, New Jersey

So this week it was National Banana Split Day and what's more fun during a hot summer than a nice cold delicious "banana split" it's the iconic American dessert!. A little history for you, the first "banana split" was made in 1904 by a gentleman named David Stickler who created the very first banana split at Tassel's Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Thank you Mr. Stickler for your delicious concoction.
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Sarasota, FL941area.com

Best Spots For A Banana Split in Sarasota

If you're looking for the best spots for a banana split in Sarasota and Bradenton, this guide is here for you! From ice cream shops in Sarasota to local dessert diners in Lakewood Ranch, you need to check out the best banana splits in Sarasota. For more places to get...
