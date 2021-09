Let me preface this by saying that I am SO NOT IN FAVOR of this. That being said, the way things are going, I’m not going to be surprised if people go to something like this more and more. One of the reasons that I got the Covid-19 vaccine early on is I felt at the time (and it’s coming to pass) that eventually, to do things in life, you were going to have to show proof of vaccination. So, in my opinion…why postpone the inevitable. However, Italian student, Andrea Colonnetta has gone to the extreme as he’s had a QR code that leads to his proof of vaccination tattooed.