Robert Williams Extension

HoopsHype
 6 days ago

Williams’s deal was originally reported to be worth $54 million over the length of that extension. However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the deal is only worth $48 million in guaranteed money with the remaining $6 million in earnings serving as ‘unlikely’ incentives that won’t initially count against the salary cap. Jay King of the Athletic was first to report the non-guaranteed portion of the deal. Here’s a full breakout of the contract year-by year, starting with the 2022-23 season, per sources. 2022-23: $10.7 million. 2023-24: $11.6 million. 2024-25: $12.4 million. 2025-26: $13.3 million. Total: $48 million in guaranteed money.

hoopshype.com

