The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream is almost here, and it will see both teams attempt to follow up strong mid-week Carabao Cup results with a win. Both sides should be brimming with confidence after convincing displays in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Aston Villa thrashed League Two side Barrow, scoring six unanswered goals, while Brentford came back against Forest Green, who also play in League Two, to win 3-1. These cup results will have given both sides a lift going into the next round of EPL fixtures.