[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Couples Resorts has stepped up to answer the call of the Jamaican Government to assist with providing incentives to encourage its valued staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This is in line with their ongoing policy to maintain a safe and healthy environment for employees and guests and to be mindful of the wellbeing of others. As a result, Couples Resorts will be offering all employees who are fully vaccinated Supermarket Gift Vouchers. The vouchers are valued at JA $10,000 at the Progressive Supermarket Chain.