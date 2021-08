Phil Gosselin extended his modest hit streak to five and his three-hit performance was his fifth multi-hit performance in his last nine games. Gosselin has quietly put together a solid line on the season, filling in all around the field for the Angels as they continuously deal with injuries and mix and match their personnel to plug holes as they arise, slashing .282/.336/.398 through 235 plate appearances. Though the season-long counting stats don’t jump off the page, with 24 runs scored and 32 RBI, the primarily corner infielder finds himself batting in the heart of the Angels’ batting order (third or fourth most days) and providing him with sneaky upside in those categories as he continues to fill roles left open due to injuries and under-performances.