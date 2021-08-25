Oil Jumps by Most Since March as Virus Wanes In China
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose the most in five months, buoyed by a broader market rebound and signs of progress in stemming the pandemic’s spread. U.S. crude futures climbed 5.6% in New York on Monday, the biggest one-day advance since March. With concerns about China’s wealth crackdown easing, investors rushed into stocks and commodities. Meanwhile, the world’s most populous nation quashed domestic virus cases to zero while U.S. regulators granted full approval to the nation’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccine.ng.investing.com
