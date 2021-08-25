Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil Jumps by Most Since March as Virus Wanes In China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose the most in five months, buoyed by a broader market rebound and signs of progress in stemming the pandemic’s spread. U.S. crude futures climbed 5.6% in New York on Monday, the biggest one-day advance since March. With concerns about China’s wealth crackdown easing, investors rushed into stocks and commodities. Meanwhile, the world’s most populous nation quashed domestic virus cases to zero while U.S. regulators granted full approval to the nation’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccine.

Asian Markets Rise As Traders Brush Off Early Upset At China Data

Markets rose in Asia on Tuesday, tracking another record Wall Street close, as investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed down by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant. The positive energy stoked by a pledge from Federal Reserve boss Jerome...
Oil Poised for Monthly Loss on Eve of OPEC+ Production Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day gain as investors weighed the damage from Hurricane Ida in the U.S. and prospect of more OPEC+ supply. West Texas Intermediate was little changed near $69 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana at the weekend, local refineries may be slower to restart operations.
Oil Down, Braces for Biggest 2021 Monthly Loss as OPEC+ Preps Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was down Tuesday morning in Asia, set for its biggest monthly loss since October 2020. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) is expected to boost production further when it meets later in the week. U.S. Gulf Coast crude output is also slowly being restored after Hurricane Ida blew through the region during the weekend.
Markets Diverge As Traders Digest Weak China Data

European equities wavered Tuesday, despite gains elsewhere, with sentiment dented by renewed Chinese economic concerns and fears over the unwinding of central bank stimulus, dealers said. London stocks dipped 0.2 percent in late morning deals compared with Friday's close, following a three-day holiday weekend. In midday eurozone trade, Frankfurt gained...
Hong Kong July retail sales rise 2.9% as pandemic threat eases

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales rose 2.9% in July from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive month of growth, as demand benefited from a stabilising of COVID-19 and an improved labour market along with an economic recovery. Sales surged to HK$27.2 billion ($3.50 billion) in July, government...
Bank of China H1 Profit Rises 12%, Biggest First Half Jump Since 2013

BEIJING (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 11.8% increase in first-half net profit on Monday, the biggest jump since 2013 as business activity recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Profit was 112.8 billion yuan ($17.44 billion) in the six months ended June...
China headed for record purchases of U.S. ag exports

Exporters sold $15.2 billion worth of American farm products to China in the first six months of 2021, raising the possibility of record sales this year, wrote economist David Widmar on Monday on the Agricultural Economic Insights blog. Sales are on pace to hit $33.7 billion, with some of the most active months for sales — during and after the fall harvest — still to come.
Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be using descriptions like “train wreck” and “tug-of-war.”
Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
Oil steadies after two-day rally

Oil prices steadied near $71 a barrel, taking a breather after a strong rally in recent days as Mexico was set to resume crude production following a major outage. Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.38 per barrel, reversing earlier losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $67.54 per barrel.
Oil futures extend gains to a second consecutive session

Oil futures extended their gains into a second straight session on Tuesday, lifting prices to their highest finish in more than a week. China reportedly saw zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, easing some concerns that outbreaks of the delta variant will lead to lower energy demand. "The oil price snapback will only continue if the headlines continue to support the narrative that several countries are starting to have a much better handle with the delta variant," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Traders also await weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday and Energy Information Administration Wednesday morning. On average, analysts expect the government report to show a decline of 3.2 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Aug. 20, according to an S&P Global Platts survey. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose $1.90, or 2.9%, to settle at $67.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Oil rush, gold steady

The oil price snapback will only continue if the headlines continue to support the narrative that several countries are starting to have a much better handle with the delta variant. The oil market is still very tight and with Chinese demand picking up, crude prices only have one way to go after an overdone selloff.
Dollar holds above one-week lows, supported by Delta variant fears

LONDON (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar gained on Wednesday to trade above a one-week low versus major peers amid concerns the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery. Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to...
Dollar Up, but Near One-Week Low Over Receding COVID-19 Fears

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, trading near a one-week low. Investors are turning away from the safe-haven asset as COVID-19 concerns that clouded the economic recovery outlook eased. The U.S. Dollar Index tracking the greenback against a basket of other currencies edged up 0.16%...
Oil Up as Investors Look Past Delta

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after jumping more than 5% amid a broader marker rally, despite the Covid-19 resurgence clouding the economic outlook. Futures in New York rose near $66 a barrel after surging for the first time in eight sessions on Monday, snapping the worst losing streak since October 2019. China has rapidly brought local virus cases down to zero and traffic is showing signs of recovery, although the delta variant continues to impact other regions.

