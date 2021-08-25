Cancel
Hutchinson, MN

Alberta ‘Birdie’ Lehn

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta “Birdie” Lehn, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Park View Care Center in Buffalo, Minn. Alberta “Birdie” Lehn was born on Oct. 13, 1933, in St. Michael, Minn. She was the daughter of Gregor and Susan (Servaty) Zachman. Alberta was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Catholic faith as a youth, both at St. Michael Catholic Church. She received her education in Little Falls, Minn., and was a graduate with the St. Francis Catholic Boarding School in 1951.

