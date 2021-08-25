Cancel
Obituaries

Vergil Frost

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services will be held for Vergil Frost at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning, with Pastor Keith Lankford officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. The pallbearers are Brandon Otto, Axel Sweno, Skyler Frost, Sidney Frost, Seth...

www.mesabitribune.com

Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Clarence “Butch” Katen

Butch was born and raised in Petaluma, Calif. and developed the love of dairy business at an early age. He relocated his dairy herd in 1976 to Orland, Calif. where he bought his first very own dairy in 1986. In 2004, he was excited to relocate to Tillamook, Ore. and become a member of the Tillamook County Creamery Association. Butch enjoyed dairy farming so much that you could call it his hobby. You could not find a day he wasn’t out in the fields or in a barn making sure everything was working to perfection. He took pride in his work by constantly making improvements with great detail and a very noticeable personal touch. He had an outstanding dairy and this was because of all his hard work and commitment to doing things right. He enjoyed network genetics and his full purebred register jersey herd was magnificent proof of his dedication to dairy farming. He was an entrepreneur at heart and this shined brighter as he created a successful business selling grass seed to the community. Our Heavenly Father called him home and now. Butch is now in the Land of Glory with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Blountsville, ALblountcountian.com

Ivalee Martin

IVALEE MARTIN, 90, Blountsville, died Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Blount. Born March 2, 1931, she was a graduate of J.B. Pennington High School and member of Blountsville United Methodist Church. Her passion was her family, and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and needlepoint. Predeceasing her were husband of 69 years Sidney Jacob Martin, parents Eunice and Bertha Dingler […]
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
RelationshipsGrand Island Independent

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz were married Aug. 28, 1971. Their family celebration was in June 2021 in Florida. They have two daughters and five grandchildren, all of St. Paul, Jami and Kurt Wemhoff, Cash and Oakley; Lisa and Jason Porter, Luke, Macy and Broc.
Nashua, IAmanchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Family Relationshipslutheranmuseum.com

Wittenberg Roth’s

Today, I will once again choose to write about a family that has been briefly mentioned in previous posts. I feel this family deserves more thorough attention, so that is what I hope to do. There are several Roth families that presently live around Wittenberg (which is basically a ghost town now). I am pretty sure that the Roth family I will discuss was the original one that moved to this area and continues to reside there. Perhaps there are so many Roth’s living around here due to the fact that, of the 9 children born to today’s couple, 7 of them were boys and carried on the Roth name to the next generation.

