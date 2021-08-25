Cancel
Chisholm, MN

David Keith Erickson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Keith Erickson, 81, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home. He was born on Nov. 13, 1939, in Chisholm to Andrew and Elna (Maki) Erickson. David graduated from Chisholm High School and enlisted in the Air Force. He was united in marriage to Constance “Connie” Alto and they made their home in Renton, Washington where he worked as a postal carrier. They returned to Chisholm in 2000. David was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 79 of Seattle, Washington and the American Legion of Chisholm.

