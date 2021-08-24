South Florida high school reveals state-of-the-art, expanded media lab
Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month unveiled its brand-new state-of-the-art media lab at a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by excited students as well as school board members, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright, BCPS former Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, and representatives from the College Football Playoff Foundation, Orange Bowl Committee, School Specialty LLC and Broward Education Foundation.districtadministration.com
