LAMAR - Robbie Sue (Johnston) King was born August 29, 1930, in White Plains, KY to Lewis and Blanche (Allen) Johnston. The family moved to Wayne, MI during WWII, where Lewis worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. This is where Robbie met the love of her life, Wilford Eugene King, after he returned from serving overseas in the Army. They were united in marriage June 24, 1950. To this union four children were born. The family remained in Westland, MI until moving to Lamar in 1969, where Robbie resided until her health prompted her move to her son Bill’s home in Little Rock, AR earlier this year.