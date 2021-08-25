Cancel
Charles ‘Chuck’ M. Luzovich

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles “Chuck” M. Luzovich, 74, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, one day before his 75th birthday. He was born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Virginia to Jack and Dorothy (Rapsilber) Luzovich. Chuck graduated from Virginia High School in...

