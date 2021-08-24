Pompliano: Western Union leaving Afghanistan is why the world needs Bitcoin

Cryptography is used to produce and control cryptocurrencies, which are digital currencies that are created and maintained using sophisticated encryption methods. With the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrency went from being a theoretical idea to (virtual) reality. While Bitcoin grew in popularity throughout the years, it drew considerable investor and media interest in April 2013, when it reached a new high of $266 per bitcoin after rising 10-fold in the previous two months. At its height, Bitcoin had a market value of almost $2 billion, but a 50% drop soon after prompted a heated discussion over the future of cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular. Will these alternative currencies ultimately replace traditional currencies and become as common as dollars and euros? Or are cryptocurrencies just a craze that will go away soon? Bitcoin has the key to the solution.