Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Pompliano: Western Union leaving Afghanistan is why the world needs Bitcoin

By Samuel Wan ·
cryptoslate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin-bull Anthony Pompliano said “get out and get away” to people invested in legacy money transfer firms. The comment came in response to Western Union’s decision to suspend its services in Afghanistan, following Kabul’s takeover by the Taliban last week. Instead, Pompliano raised the point that people can use Bitcoin...

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#Western Union#Taliban#Cnbc#Ln#Strike#Faq#Afghans#Cryptoslate Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Worldkcpw.org

Agree-to-Disagree: Leaving Afghanistan

The Taliban have won. Twenty years after the 2001 invasion, the U.S.-backed government in Kabul has fallen. The Afghan president has fled. Taliban leadership, which ran the country in the late 1990s, is now firmly in place within the presidential palace. But after two decades of war, tens of billions spent, hundreds of thousands of lives lost – including more than 2,300 U.S. military personnel – bigger questions have emerged: Is the cost of leaving greater than the cost of staying? And was pulling out the right decision? Intelligence Squared and its host John Donvan examine these competing perspectives in this special timely edition of Agree-to-Disagree: Leaving Afghanistan.
CurrenciesNewsweek

Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrencies, Explained

Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William's War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Why didn't Biden leave 2,500 troops in Afghanistan?

The Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of Afghanistan after President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops by August 31 has critics asking: why didn't he just leave 2,500 troops there to fortify the now-fallen government? In April, he announced his decision: the US would leave, but the departure deadline was pushed back three months, to the end of August.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?

The US is fully withdrawing from Afghanistan, leaving the country after 20 years of war and more than 100,000 lives lost between Afghan civilians, military, coalition troops and militant fighters. In the wake of the pull-out, critics from both sides of the political aisle have criticised Joe Biden's decision to end the US's presence in the country. Mr Biden has been accused of abandoning the women and girls of Afghanistan, who will likely have their rights repressed under the renewed Taliban. Others have complained that the president did not commit to a nation-building project in Afghanistan, despite the...
Posted by
tymnec

Will Bitcoin Ever Rule the World?

Cryptography is used to produce and control cryptocurrencies, which are digital currencies that are created and maintained using sophisticated encryption methods. With the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrency went from being a theoretical idea to (virtual) reality. While Bitcoin grew in popularity throughout the years, it drew considerable investor and media interest in April 2013, when it reached a new high of $266 per bitcoin after rising 10-fold in the previous two months. At its height, Bitcoin had a market value of almost $2 billion, but a 50% drop soon after prompted a heated discussion over the future of cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular. Will these alternative currencies ultimately replace traditional currencies and become as common as dollars and euros? Or are cryptocurrencies just a craze that will go away soon? Bitcoin has the key to the solution.
MilitaryFox News

'Your World' on the final US troops leaving Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," August 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you, Martha, very much. We are on top of two storms that are gripping the world right now, certainly our...
Worldcryptoslate.com

Anti-Bitcoin protests are ongoing in El Salvador ahead of legalization

The citizens of El Salvador took to the streets to protest the adoption of the country’s new Bitcoin law on Friday. According to a report from Euronews, hundreds of demonstrators marched through the capital San Salvador to express their concerns about using a cryptocurrency as a legal tender. Protestors were...
POTUSWashington Post

What we’re leaving behind in Afghanistan — and why we’re leaving

Regarding the Aug. 25 front-page article “Biden reaffirms Aug. 31 exit from Afghanistan”:. President Biden’s decision to stick to his U.S. military withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan, reinforced by Thursday’s deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport, has not been well received, at home or abroad. Two decisions that he could announce would be:
Economycryptoslate.com

200 Bitcoin ATMs installed in El Salvador ahead of legal tender adoption

El Salvador began installing crypto ATMs as the country enters the last two weeks of preparation for the big day when Bitcoin (BTC) will claim its legal tender status. The Bitcoin Law, effectively ushered by President Nayib Bukele through parliament in June, will take effect on September 7. 200 Bitcoin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy