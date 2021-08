Padres Manager Jayce Tingler had a media session Monday after making the decision to relieve pitching coach Larry Rothschild and replace him with bullpen coach Ben Fritz. “This was 100 percent my decision,” said Tingler. “I’ve had discussions over the last couple of weeks with A.J. (Preller). We’ve gone back and forth. It was maybe 10, 12 days ago when we brought it up. Obviously, it’s a hard decision. It’s an incredibly tough decision. I have the utmost respect for Larry. We wanted to give it a week to 10 days to see if things would turn around. Ultimately last night, A.J. and I spoke. On a big decision like this, you don’t want to be reactive. You want to talk it through. I’ve talked to A.J. and baseball operations. Ultimately, it was 100 percent my decision.