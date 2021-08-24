Several Homicides Under Investigation By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a string of homicides that have transpired in the city throughout the month of August. The SFPD reported on August 13, at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the 300 block of Turk Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two shooting victims. The first victim, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 51-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined two suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV after the shooting.www.thesfnews.com
