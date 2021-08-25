China’s provinces still planning over 100 GW of new coal projects – Greenpeace

We believe there is a total lack of scientific proof that an increasing amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, put there by burning fossil fuels, is causing Mom Earth to catastrophically toast. In fact, we did our own quick analysis of temperatures in the Binghamton area over the past 70 years and found a total lack of proof that CO2 is causing global warming (see Happy Earth Day! MDN Debunks Global Warming Using Actual Temp Data). Still, if we want to talk to the great masses of those who do believe in the man-made global warming fairy tale, we have to talk with them in a language they understand and speak. Marcellus Shale Coalition President Dave Callahan has done just that.