China’s provinces still planning over 100 GW of new coal projects – Greenpeace

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s provinces are still planning to launch more than 100 gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired power capacity despite a decline in new approvals in the first half of 2021, environmental group Greenpeace said on Wednesday. Local planning agencies approved 24 new coal-fired power plants with a total...

