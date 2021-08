DUBOIS - Northeast Dubois tennis coach Dwayne Knies spoke to The Herald before Tuesday's season opener with Southridge, saying that his boys were ready to play a tennis match. So far, so good, as the Jeeps (1-0) reeled off a 5-0 sweep of their county rival Raiders (1-1). Knies thought his players had some jitters in their first varsity match, and while it wasn't perfect tennis, it didn't need to be. He thinks some of his players need to move their feet more and didn't think the Jeeps had their best serves during the match.