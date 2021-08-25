Essential and Often Overlooked: America’s Public Library Workers
America’s public library workers have adjusted and expanded their services throughout the covid-19 pandemic. In addition to initiating curbside pickup options, they’re doing many things to support their local communities, such as extending free Wi-Fi outside library walls, becoming vaccination sites, hosting drive-through food pantries in library parking lots and establishing virtual programs for all ages, including everything from story times to Zoom sessions on grieving and funerals.flaglerlive.com
