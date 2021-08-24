Cancel
Peachcrest Road Water Infrastructure Replacement Project Rescheduled for Aug. 30

dekalbcountyga.gov
 8 days ago

Construction to repair 16-inch water valve delayed. On Monday, Aug. 30, DeKalb County and its contractors will repair a leaking 16-inch-diameter water line on Peachcrest Road, between Maplehurst Drive and Columbia Drive. Work is expected to last approximately five hours, unless unforeseen circumstances arise that may impact this schedule. Residents and businesses should expect a water outage while the line is replaced on Monday, Aug. 30, between 3 and 8 p.m.

