Peachcrest Road Water Infrastructure Replacement Project Rescheduled for Aug. 30

As summer construction season winds down, so are the projects in Sheboygan County, and travel will soon become easier in most work areas. Work is now wrapping up on the installation of median cable guards on I-43 in Sheboygan and Manitowoc Counties as crews remove the traffic controls. In the south reaches, the repaving of I-43 that’s been underway since late April is nearly done with only some final touches needed on southbound lanes. Meanwhile another part of that same project, the resurfacing of Highway 32 between I-43 and the Village of Cedar Grove, is also in the final stages and all detours should be removed by the end of this week.