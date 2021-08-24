Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Association between Albumin, Total Bilirubin, and Uric Acid Serum Levels and the Risk of Cancer: A Prospective Study in a Korean Population

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Yonsei Med J. 2021 Sep;62(9):792-798. doi: 10.3349/ymj.2021.62.9.792. PURPOSE: In this prospective study, we evaluated the association between the serum levels of antioxidants uric acid (UA), albumin, and total bilirubin and the risk of cancer in a Korean population. MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 15882 subjects were followed up for...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Lung Cancer#Liver Cancer#Cancer Risk#Korean#Yonsei#Ua#Sd#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

People who suffer high blood pressure between the ages of 30 and 50 are 66% more likely to develop dementia, with smoking and a fatty diet also dramatically increasing risk, new study claims

Three common lifestyle habits could dramatically increase a person's likelihood of developing dementia, a new study finds. A Dutch research team found the smoking or eating diets high in cholesterol or trans fats can increase someone's likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45 percent. Having high blood pressure can...
CancerThe Independent

Coffee protects against liver cancer while alcohol is linked with numerous cancers, major new study confirms

A cup of coffee a day could keep liver cancer away, but alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for several cancers, a new study has confirmed. The research explored the association between food and nutrient intake and the risk of developing or dying from 11 different cancers. Led by Dr Kostas Tsilidis, senior lecturer in cancer epidemiology at Imperial College London, researchers conducted an umbrella review looking at data from 860 reviews (meta-analyses) of published studies to determine these connections.
Diseases & Treatmentsbelmarrahealth.com

People at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease Who Ate Enriched Diet Shown to Reduce Cholesterol

A pecan-enriched diet has been found to reduce cholesterol in patients at risk for cardiovascular disease. A new study conducted by researchers in the UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences has been able to link the consumption of pecans to significant improvements in total cholesterol, triglycerides, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Autoimmune Disease Associated with Increased Risk of POAG

Several studies have suggested an underlying antibody-mediated mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of glaucoma. To further explore a possible relationship, researchers investigated specifically whether primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is associated with autoimmune disease (AiD) in ophthalmic surgery patients. They found a higher prevalence of AiD in POAG patients, confirming that an association between the two does exist.
CancerShareCast

Oncimmune upbeat on three-year lung cancer test study

Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune announced the pre-publication of the three-year follow-up data for the ‘Early detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland’ (ECLS) trial on Monday, which showed that after three years, the number of late-stage cancers and deaths were lower in patients tested with the ‘EarlyCDT Lung’ blood test. 1,271.17.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Can an Anti-Inflammatory Diet Reduce Cancer Risk?

A diet to help you fight off the chronic inflammation that can play havoc with your health is not a one-and-done choice . . . it’s the sum of many small choices you make each day. Ongoing low-grade inflammation increases your risk of cancer, heart disease and other chronic diseases. Despite the headlines you see about this or that anti-inflammatory food, nutrient or phytochemical, fighting inflammation—just like fighting cancer—is not a solo act.
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Association of Lumbar MRI Findings with Current and Future Back Pain in a Population-Based Cohort Study

Study design: Population-based cohort studyObjective. We examined associations between common lumbar degenerative changes observed on MRI and present or future low back pain (LBP). Summary of background data: The association between lumbar MRI degenerative findings and LBP is unclear. Longitudinal studies are sparse. Methods: Participants (n = 3,369) from a...
Drinkswinespectator.com

Moderate Alcohol Consumption May Help Those with Cardiovascular Disease

Medical research has repeatedly found links between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart valve issues. But doctors have also long advised patients that are suffering from cardiovascular disease to refrain from drinking. Recent research suggests that moderate consumption of alcohol, including wine, could prove beneficial in reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure in those with cardiovascular disease.
CancerMedicalXpress

Gene implicated in poor skin cancer therapy outcomes

Whole-genome sequencing analysis of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas has revealed that deletions of the gene PD1 were associated with worse prognoses, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Blood. Normally, PD1 codes for a receptor that acts as a check on T-cell activity to prevent over-activity and autoimmunity. Some...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Genetic factor undermines H. pylori treatment

Helicobacter pylori, a stomach-dwelling bacterium, is a strong risk factor for gastric cancer, peptic ulcers and other debilitating gastrointestinal disorders. Yet efforts to eradicate it using a combination of antibiotics and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which suppress gastric acid production, often fail. Now a team led by scientists at Vanderbilt...
Scienceajmc.com

Study Suggests Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide May Induce Migraine

New research published in JAMA Network Open highlights one potential cause of migraine. Results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study suggest the role of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (VIP) or a prolonged dilation of cranial arteries may be critical in migraine pathophysiology. Findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Although the...
Cancergastroenterologyadvisor.com

Accuracy of Fecal Immunochemical Tests for Diagnosis of Colorectal Cancer

For evaluation of patients with new-onset lower gastrointestinal symptoms, fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) are the preferred choice in primary healthcare, according to study results published in the journal Gut. In a systematic review of the Medline and EMBASE databases from May 2018 to November 2020, 22 studies including 69,536 participants...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Trace proteinuria as a risk factor for cancer death in a general population

Sci Rep. 2021 Aug 19;11(1):16890. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-96388-3. Growing evidence has demonstrated an association between nondialysis chronic kidney disease and cancer incidence, although the association between trace proteinuria and cancer death remains unclear. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between trace proteinuria and cancer death in a community-based population in Japan. This was a prospective cohort study of 377,202 adults who participated in the Japanese Specific Health Check and Guidance System from 2008 to 2011. Exposure was dipstick proteinuria categorized as – (negative), ± (trace), 1 + (mild), or ≥ 2 + (moderate to heavy). Outcome was cancer death based on information from the national database of death certificates. Adjusted Cox hazard regression model was used to evaluate the associations between trace proteinuria and cancer death. During median follow-up of 3.7 years, 3056 cancer deaths occurred, corresponding to overall cancer death rate of 21.7/10,000 person-years. In the fully adjusted model, risk of cancer death increased significantly in each successive category of proteinuria: hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval [95% CI]) for risk of cancer death was 1.16 (1.03-1.31), 1.47 (1.27-1.70), and 1.61 (1.33-1.96) for trace, mild, and moderate to heavy proteinuria, respectively. Sensitivity analyses revealed a similar association between trace proteinuria and cancer death, and participants with trace proteinuria had greater risk of mortality from hematological cancers (HR: 1.59 [95% CI: 1.09-2.31]). Both mild to heavy and trace proteinuria were significantly associated with risk of mortality from cancer in a general population.
ScienceMedPage Today

Eyes Spy Brain Amyloid; Irisin-Cognition Link; A Look at Anti-IgLON5 Disease

Retinal fundus imaging to detect amyloid deposits in eyes correlated with brain amyloid PET, a small pilot study showed. (Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring) Mentally stimulating jobs may lower dementia risk, three analyses suggested. (The BMJ) The hormone irisin, which is secreted from muscles during exercise, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy