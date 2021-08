As many as three US Marines were injured in a blast believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.The blast was confirmed by the Pentagon, which did not initially confirm the number of injuries including those of any Afghans who may have been caught in the blast.News reports indicated that the explosion set off a gunfight at the airport’s Abbey Gate. A Taliban official told Reuters that the blast killed some of their forces who were providing security outside the airport, putting the number dead at 13 including civilians....